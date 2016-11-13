McVey's 4 TDs helps Air Force beat Colorado State 49-46

Tim McVey scored four touchdowns, Air Force's porous defense forced a late fumble and the Falcons held off Colorado State 49-46 on Saturday night in the highest-scoring game of the rivalry.
Colorado State receiver Michael Gallup hauled in a pass to convert a first down with around 1:25 remaining, only to have the ball stripped away by Falcons linebacker Grant Ross and recovered by safety Brodie Hicks to seal the win for the Falcons (7-3, 3-3 Mountain West).
McVey gained 184 of Air Force's season-high 485 yards rushing. He nearly had a fifth touchdown, but fumbled into the end zone where offensive lineman Dylan Vail pounced on it.
The two teams combined for 1,093 total yards, four turnovers and just two punts — both by Air Force. The 95 combined points surpassed the old mark of 84 in the series set in 2000. The Falcons lead the all-time series 33-21-1 over the Rams (5-5, 3-3).
Colorado State quarterback Nick Stevens finished with 374 yards passing and two TDs. His favorite target was Gallup, who hauled in 13 passes for 213 yards. The Rams never punted, but missed two field goals, failed to convert on a fourth down and turned it over twice.
Arion Worthman stepped in again at quarterback with senior Nate Romine bothered by a sore ankle. Worthman rushed for 143 yards, including a 54-yard scamper for a score.
Stevens pulled the Rams to within a field goal, 49-46, when he found Gallup for a 7-yard score and a two-point conversion with 6:43 remaining. Colorado State's defense held and Air Force had to punt. A few plays later, Gallup fumbled trying to break away from Ross.
To think, Ross was nearly ejected from the game in the first half for targeting when he hit Stevens in the chest. The call was overturned.
THE TAKEAWAY
Colorado State: The Rams turned in plenty of big plays with Dalyn Dawkins breaking off a 61-yard TD run and defensive back Justin Sweet returning an interception 27 yards for a score. Colorado State remains a win away from bowl eligibility.
Air Force: Another game, another trophy. A week after wrapping up the Commander-in-Chief's Trophy last, the Falcons took home the Ram-Falcon Trophy. That particular keepsake has gone to the winner since 1980.
UP NEXT
Colorado State: The Rams play their final football game at Hughes Stadium on Saturday against New Mexico. Colorado State will move into a $220 million on-campus stadium in 2017.
Air Force: Travels to San Jose State next Saturday.
Comments