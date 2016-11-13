Sports

November 13, 2016 11:47 AM

Jets starting Petty at QB over injured Fitzpatrick

By DENNIS WASZAK Jr. AP Sports Writer
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J.

Bryce Petty is starting at quarterback for the New York Jets, replacing an injured Ryan Fitzpatrick against the Los Angeles Rams.

It's the first regular-season NFL start for Petty, a fourth-round draft pick out of Baylor last year.

Fitzpatrick was listed as questionable with a sprained left knee , suffered last Sunday at Miami. Petty filled in briefly, going 2 of 2 for 19 yards before Fitzpatrick returned.

Coach Todd Bowles said throughout the week that Fitzpatrick would remain the starter for Sunday's game — as long as he was healthy enough to play. The Jets apparently determined they'd prefer to go with the healthy but inexperienced Petty over the banged-up Fitzpatrick.

Petty moved into the backup role a few weeks ago when Geno Smith was lost for the season to a torn knee ligament.

