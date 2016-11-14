Miller selected for North-South Tennis Classic

Grace Miller of Clover has been selected to play in the annual North-South Tennis Classic this weekend at Myrtle Beach High School.
Miller was the only area player selected for the team.
The event will begin on Friday and conclude on Saturday.
Girls golf
Tindal plays in North-South Classic
Jodee Tindal of South Pointe played in the North-South Classs golf tournament last weekend at the Timberlake Country Club in Chapin.
Tindal, who finished third in the Class 4A state golf tournament, was the only area player selected for the event.
