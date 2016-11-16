Hooker's 30 pts leads North Dakota past Mayville St, 94-66

Quinton Hooker scored 30 points for the fifth time in his career and North Dakota cruised to a 94-66 victory over NAIA Mayville State Tuesday night.
Hooker knocked down 11 of 14 shots from the field and was 5 of 7 from beyond the arc and led four Fighting Hawks into double-figure scoring.
The Comets trailed by just eight points at intermission, 43-35. But North Dakota hit another gear in the second half, outscoring Mayville State by 20 points over the final 20 minutes.
Carson Shanks and Geno Crandall each added 11 points for North Dakota (2-0), with the former coming off the Fighting Hawks bench. Drick Bernstine contributed another 10 points.
North Dakota shot 53.8 percent from floor (35 of 65) and knocked down 10 of 21 from long range.
Mayville State was 24 of 60 from the field (40 percent) and 8 of 18 from distance.
