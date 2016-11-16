Thomas, Motley lead No. 22 Miami women past Charlotte 80-46

Jessica Thomas made three 3-pointers and scored 18 points, Adrienne Motley added three 3s and 12 points, and No. 22 Miami beat Charlotte 80-46 on Wednesday night.
The Hurricanes were 10 of 19 from distance.
Miami made its first four shots of the game — all from 3-point range — and had a 14-3 lead after just 3:23 of play. Miami extended its lead to 30-10 at the end of the first quarter and it was 47-20 at halftime — with 21 points combined from Thomas and Motley.
Erykah Davenport added 11 points for Miami (2-1).
At the end of the third, the Canes forced a shot-clock violation with 7 seconds left and Zada Williams scored at the other end for a 67-33 lead.
Amaya Ransom, in her first career start, and Nyilah Jamison-Myers each scored eight points for Charlotte (2-1). The 49ers gave current Miami coach Katie Meier her first head coaching job.
