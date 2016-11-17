Ojeleye leads SMU past Pittsburgh 76-67

1:34 Family, guests react to new Fort Mill video series Pause

1:45 NASCAR driver races on track and towards medical career

0:58 Woman accused of burying dead baby in Rock Hill yard talks to judge

3:30 Video: old rivals Northwestern and Gaffney meet in first round of 5A football playoffs

2:05 Carowinds adds holiday festival, vintage rides

2:46 Video: breaking down the York-Daniel 4A football playoffs first round matchup

0:35 Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained

0:58 Drug combo shuts down a type of lung cancer, researchers find

1:23 Video: Nation Ford football team helping devastated Nichols, S.C., and vice versa