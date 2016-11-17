Crnic leads Abilene Christian to 65-57 win over NH

Jovan Crnic had 19 points to lead Abilene Christian to its first ever win in the Northeast, beating New Hampshire 65-57 on Thursday night.
Abilene Christian (2-0), in its first trip to the Northeast in its 96-year history, was up 34-17 at the half and pushed that to 51-25 with 12:46 remaining. A Tanner Leissner layup started a 22-4 run as New Hampshire closed to 56-47 at the 3:00 mark. Jaylen Franklin followed a steal with a layup to put ACU ahead 58-49 with 1:16 left.
Leissner, who finished with 19 points for New Hampshire (2-1), nailed a 3-pointer for the final score.
Jaren Lewis had 11 points and Hayden Farquhar chipped in 10 for ACU.
Abilene Christian was 22 of 46 (47.8 from the floor, while limiting New Hampshire to 35 percent shooting.
Jaleen Smith led New Hampshire, making 11 of 20 field goal attempts for 27 points.
