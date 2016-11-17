SC Upstate pulls away from Ashville 73-57 behind Teague

Ahmad Thomas scored 18 points, MaCio Teague had 16 and UNC Ashville pulled away down the stretch to defeat SC Upstate 73-57 on Thursday night.
Teague scored all 16 of his points in the second half, hitting all six of his shots, including four 3-pointers, as the Bulldogs (1-2) outscored the Spartans (1-2) 47-27 after the break.
Ashville trailed 30-26 at the half and didn't pull even until Raekwon Miller followed Teague's 3, to make it 48-48 with 11:12 remaining. Thomas followed with a dunk and a jumper and Teague made another 3 for a 55-48 lead.
After an Upstate basket, Teague hit another 3 to start a 16-0 run, knocking down another 3-point shot to help break the game open. Will Weeks' layup made it 71-50 with 1:54 to play.
Deion Holmes hit five 3s and scored 22 points for Upstate, 14 in the second half.
