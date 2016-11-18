Sports

November 18, 2016 12:21 AM

Coyotes F Brad Richardson carted off ice on stretcher

VANCOUVER, British Columbia

Coyotes forward Brad Richardson had to be carted off the ice on a stretcher in the second period of Arizona's game against the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday night.

Richardson injured his right leg on an innocent-looking hit from Canucks defenseman Nikita Tryamkin with 8:37 left in the second period.

The 31-year-old Richardson crumpled to the ice and threw his gloves off in agony under the 6-foot-7, 265-pound Tryamkin.

Medical staffs from both teams attended to Richardson by the boards in the Canucks' zone for several minutes before loading him onto a stretcher. His right leg was elevated as fans at Rogers Arena gave the former Vancouver player a nice ovation.

Richardson opened the scoring earlier in the period with his fifth goal of the season.

