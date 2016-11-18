Parrish 20 points, TCU 3-0 with 79-60 win over JSU Gamecocks

Brandon Parrish scored 20 points on 8-of-11 shooting in his first start of the season and TCU beat Jacksonville State 79-60 on Friday night to improve to 3-0 under new coach Jamie Dixon.
Desmond Bane added 14 points, and the freshman guard has scored in double figures in every game so far for the Horned Frogs.
Parrish, the only player to start every TCU game last season, had come off the bench the first two games. The 6-foot-6 senior was in the lineup in place of second-leading scorer JD Miller, who is serving a one-game suspension for violation of team rules.
After Jacksonville State (1-3) cut the gap to 36-35 right after halftime, Parrish hit consecutive 3-pointers in a 35-second span.
Malcolm Drumwright led the Gamecocks with 19 points. Norbertas Giga and Erik Durham each had 11 points and eight rebounds.
Kenrich Williams had nine points in 20 minutes in his first game in more than 20 months for TCU. Williams missed last season because of micro fracture knee surgery, and hadn't played since the 2015 Big 12 tournament.
BIG PICTURE
Jacksonville State: The Gamecocks and first-year coach Ray Harper are piling up the miles together. This was their fourth consecutive road game to start the season. They will play 15 of their first 16 games away from their Alabama campus.
TCU: The Horned Frogs are coming together under coach Jamie Dixon, with a mix of veteran players and talented freshmen. The return of Williams is a boost, as he was the team's top rebounder as a sophomore two years ago before getting hurt.
UP NEXT
Jacksonville State plays its first home game under Harper on Tuesday night against Dalton State College, their only game at home until Jan. 5.
TCU wraps up its season-opening four-game home stand Monday against Illinois State before going to Las Vegas for two games. Those are the only games the Frogs will play out of Texas before Big 12 Conference play begins.
