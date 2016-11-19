LIU Brooklyn's late comeback tops Northeastern, 78-74

Julian Batts and Jerome Frink hit back-to-back 3-pointers to give LIU Brooklyn the lead with 1:29 left and the Blackbirds held on to take a 78-74 win over Northeastern in the Steve Wright Classic at Boston University Saturday.
It was the first meeting between the teams since 1988-89.
Bolden Brace's 3-pointer to put the Huskies up 71-65 with 2:46 left, but the Blackbirds answered with a layup by Nura Zanna. Batts followed with a trey with 2:12 left and Frink's 3 gave them the lead, 73-71. Jashaun Agosto added a 3-point play in the final minute to cap an 11-0 run.
Agosto finished with 20 points for LIU Brooklyn (3-0). Batts contributed 13 and Frink added 11.
T.J. Williams shot 12 of 14 from the line and led Northeastern (2-2) with 18 points. Shawn Occeus hit 4 of 7 from long range and added 14 points.
