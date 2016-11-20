Iwundu, Kansas State cruise to 89-67 win over Hampton

Coming into the season, one of the bigger questions for Kansas State was how senior Wesley Iwundu would fare with some adjustments to his jump shot over the summer.
The answer appears to be so far so good.
Iwundu hit 3 of 3 from 3-point range and scored a season-high 23 points, Barry Brown added 16 on 7-of-12 shooting and Kansas State beat Hampton 89-67 on Sunday night.
Xavier Sneed scored 15 and Kamau Stokes had 13 points for Kansas State. Sneed and Stokes made three 3-pointers apiece as the Wildcats hit 12 of 23 from behind the arc.
"At the beginning of the game, both of us we're going back and forth" Kansas State coach Bruce Weber said. "I'm looking at the score and we got four threes, they got three threes. As I've said all along, we're a better three point shooting team. The main thing is getting good ones."
Stokes made a 3 to break a 10-all tie and spark a 13-0 run and Kansas State (3-0) took a 46-36 lead into halftime. The Wildcats led by double figures throughout the second half and scored 13-straight points to open their biggest lead, 75-49, with 7:23 remaining.
Jermaine Marrow and led Hampton (1-2) with 15 points. Lawrence Cooks hit three 3-pointers and scored 10.
Kansas State made 28 of 48 (58 percent) from the field and hit 21 of 38 foul shots. The Pirates were 5 of 10 from the free-throw line.
STAT OF THE NIGHT: With the win vs. Hampton, Bruce Weber moved past Lon Kruger on K-State's career wins list. Weber is now 82-54 in five seasons at Kansas State.
INJURY: Dante Williams returned to the Kansas State lineup on Sunday night after being under the concussion protocol and missing the first two games of the season.
BIG PICTURE
Hampton: The game against Kansas State is their only game against a team from a major conference in the 2016-17 season.
Kansas State: Barry Brown's 16 points mark the third straight game where the sophomore has scored in double figures. Brown added four assists and three rebounds.
UP NEXT
Hampton: The Pirates remain on the road for the second game in the Barclays Center Classic. On Tuesday night they will travel to Virginia to face the Richmond Spiders
Kansas State: The Wildcats will be in action on Tuesday night as they welcome Robert Morris to Manhattan before traveling to Brooklyn for the semifinals of the Barclays Center Classic.
