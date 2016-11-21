Rangers, RHP Cashner finalize $10 million, 1-year deal

Andrew Cashner wanted to come home to Texas to pitch, and the Rangers have long coveted the right-hander.
Cashner, a free agent for the first time, was introduced by the AL West champions Monday night after he underwent a physical and then finalized a $10 million, one-year contract.
"A guy we've liked for a long time," general manager Jon Daniels said. "We've tried to acquire him a few times in the past, and finally got it right."
Cashner finished last season with the Miami Marlins after the San Diego Padres traded him July 29, after the Rangers had also inquired about the starter. He was 5-11 with a 5.25 ERA in 28 games last season, when he had disabled list stints for a strained neck and a sore right hamstring.
The 30-year-old Cashner was born in Conroe, about 40 miles north of Houston, and still lives close to there. He played collegiately at TCU, which is only about 20 miles from the Rangers' ballpark.
"It's always been a dream to play back in Texas," Cashner said. "Somebody told me the other day the Rangers have the best culture in baseball. That sets the tone for winning. ... My job is to show up and help us win more. This is where I wanted to play."
Cashner was the 19th overall pick by the Cubs in 2008 and made his major league debut two years later with 53 relief appearances for Chicago. The Cubs traded him to San Diego after the 2011 season in the deal that sent first baseman Anthony Rizzo to Chicago, and Cashner eventually became a starter for the Padres.
With the Rangers, Cashner will join a rotation led by aces Cole Hamels and Yu Darvish that also includes Martin Perez.
The last Texas-born pitcher to start a game for the Rangers was Jason Jennings in 2008.
Cashner has a 31-53 record with a 3.89 ERA in 202 career games for the Chicago Cubs, Padres and Marlins. He has started 103 of his last 104 games since making five relief appearances for San Diego the first month of the 2013 season.
Daniels said the Rangers are still focused on adding outfielders and depth to the starting rotation.
