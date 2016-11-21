Sports

November 21, 2016 9:26 PM

Texas Southern fends off James Madison behind Robinson

The Associated Press
HARRISONBURG, Va.

Dulani Robinson scored 17 points, had seven assists and six boards and Zach Lofton added 16 points to help lift Texas Southern past James Madison 67-56 on Monday night.

Derrick Griffin also contributed 10 points and 11 rebounds for Texas Southern (4-1) playing in the Hardwood Showcase.

On two occasions in the second half Ramone Snowden made a pair of free throws for the Dukes reduce the deficit to four, 48-44 and 56-52. In the first instance Texas Southern responded with an 8-0 run and in the latter the Tigers went on a 9-4 run to close the game.

Texas Southern led 35-26 at halftime.

Yohanny Dalembert led James Madison (0-4) with 10 points and six rebounds and was the only Dukes player to score in double figures.

James Madison shot 18 for 50 (35 percent) from the floor and 5 for 21 (23.8 percent) from 3-point range.

