November 21, 2016 9:37 PM

UConn's Larrier injures left leg at Maui Invitational

The Associated Press
LAHAINA, Hawaii

Connecticut sophomore forward Terry Larrier had to be helped from the floor after injuring his left leg against Oklahoma State Monday night in the Maui Invitational.

Larrier was injured midway through the first half when he was stripped of the ball on a drive. He lay on the floor while the Cowboys scored at the other end, then slapped the floor while yelling as the Cowboys' trainer came to help him.

Larrier was unable to put any weight on his leg and stopped by the Huskies' huddle to yell encouragement before being helped to the locker room.

The Huskies were expecting a big contribution from Larrier after he transferred from Virginia Commonwealth and sat out last season.

