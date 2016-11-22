Oklahoma State knocks off UConn 98-90 at Maui Invitational

3:30 Video: old rivals Northwestern and Gaffney meet in first round of 5A football playoffs Pause

2:46 Video: breaking down the York-Daniel 4A football playoffs first round matchup

0:42 Video: what does Chester coach Victor Floyd think about Cyclones' return to football playoffs?

1:27 Video recap: Chester hangs on to beat Clinton in 3A football playoffs

2:10 Chester man imprisoned for murder released on parole after 43 years

1:59 Detective: Woman charged in Rock Hill fatal motorcycle wreck 'never displayed remorse'

0:20 Suspect carjacks vehicle after fatal hit-and-run in Rock Hill

1:10 Kanye cancels tour after abandoning shows

0:58 Drug combo shuts down a type of lung cancer, researchers find