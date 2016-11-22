AP Division 7-8 Player of Year: Pewamo-Westphalia's Smith

The 2016 Division 7-8 Associated Press All-State football team, selected by a statewide panel of nine Michigan sports writers:
---
PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Jared Smith, Pewamo-Westphalia, senior
---
FIRST-TEAM ALL STATE
QUARTERBACKS
Blake Dunn, Saugatuck, senior
Grant Burgess, Clarkston Everest Collegiate, junior
RUNNING BACKS
Jared Smith, Pewamo-Westphalia, senior
Charles Caine, Grosse Pointe University Liggett, senior
Griffin Kelly, Frankfort, junior
Brock Franklin, Lincoln-Alcona, senior
WIDE RECEIVERS
Hunter Harris, Detroit Loyola, senior
Cade Steelman, Au Gres, senior
Malik Ellison, Flint Beecher, senior
Amere Blake, Flint Hamady, senior
LINEMAN
Dominic Spitzley, Pewamo-Westphalia, senior
Kenyon Story, Breckenridge, junior
Adam Benoit, Muskegon Catholic Central, senior
Matthew Stefanski, Frankfort, junior
Devon Mills, Lincoln-Alcona, junior
Peyton Scogin, Saugatuck, senior
Lucas Tesznar, Ottawa Lake Whiteford, junior
Robi Stuart, Saginaw Nouvel, senior
LINEBACKERS
Kailen Abrams, Detroit Loyola, senior
Devon Pung, Pewamo-Westphalia, senior
Andrew Schulte, Muskegon Catholic Central, senior
Gabe Nickels, Waterford Our Lady of the Lakes, senior
DEFENSIVE BACKS
Gabe Callery, Traverse City St. Francis, senior
Mason Schneider, Pewamo-Westphalia, senior
Mitchell Peterson, St. Ignace, senior
SPECIALIST
Casey Williams, Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary, senior
KICKER
Brady Buell, Traverse City St.Francis, senior
PUNTER
Trenton Bordeaux, Muskegon Catholic Central, senior
COACH
Kris Robinson, Breckenridge
---
SECOND-TEAM ALL STATE (nominees receiving two or more votes from the voting panel)
QUARTERBACKS
Connor McCarron, Grosse Pointe University Liggett; John Paramski, Newberry.
RUNNING BACKS
Adam Schantz, Climax-Scotts; Mike Niehaus, Royal Oak Shrine.
WIDE RECEIVERS
Chris Kolarevic, Traverse City St. Francis; Jay Hester, Royal Oak Shrine.
LINEMAN
Brendan Ehrhart, Bay City All Saints; Devin Koscieliak, Johannesburg-Lewiston, Ryan Ervin, Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart Academy.
LINEBACKERS
Skip Schorfhaar, Harbor Springs; Kern Reeves, Harbor Springs; Noah Eshuis, Climax-Scotts.
---
HONORABLE MENTION
QUARTERBACKS
Shane Los, Cassopolis; Drew Stout, Carson City-Crystal; Ian Ruggles, Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart Academy; Jordan Sherman, Homer; Caden Zeien, Au Gres; Erik Birchmeier, New Lothrop; Amarr Blake, Flint Hamady; Thomas Eitniear, Ottawa Lake Whiteford; Jake Burger, Pittsford; Trent Schankin, Petersburg Summerfield; Asher Smith, Royal Oak Shrine; Jake Knierim, Merrill.
RUNNING BACKS
Colton Stipcak, Fulton-Middleton; Hunter Collins, Breckenridge; Kyle Yuncker, Beal City; Malcolm Mayes, Detroit Loyola; D'Anthony Robinson, Detroit Loyola; Hunter Wilson, Homer; Cal Gilling, Gaylord St. Mary's; Julian Sheriff, Bridgman; Jesse Kiefer, Ottawa Lake Whiteford; Brendan Middleton, Lake Linden-Hubbell; Alec Muck, Sand Creek; Malik Ray, Hudson; Garrett Smith, Morenci.
WIDE RECEIVERS
Grant Dittmer, Bay City All Saints.
LINEMAN
Tristan Smith, Beal City; Jason Craig, Lawton; Ryley Hafner, New Lothrop; Matthew Biggar, Traverse City St. Francis; Ben Alston, Sand Creek.
LINEBACKERS
Mitchell Bender, Reese; Travis Deering, Elkton Bay Port Pigeon Laker; DeMarcus Bush, Burton Atherton; Dallas Watts, Fowler; Nathan Smith, Pewamo-Westphalia; Harley McCaskey, Morenci; Nick Feekings, Hudson; Donovan Underwood, Addison; Ryan Crews, Madison Heights Madison; Cole Hartman, Saugatuck; Danny Macks, Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest; Dan Romano, Royal Oak Shrine; Alex Wrobel, Saginaw Nouvel.
DEFENSIVE BACKS
Jeren Smith, Vestaburg; Jacob Galsterer, Reese; Tyler VanBrandt, Morenci; Jacob Hartman, Reese.
SPECIALIST
Billy Kolcan, Hillman; Kanin Witte, Hesperia; Jacob Mauntler, Onekama.
COACH
Jeremy Miller, Pewamo-Westphalia; Chad Zeien, Au Gres; Tyler Langs, Unionville-Sebewaing; Steve Czerwon, Muskegon Catholic Central; Jason Mensing, Ottawa Lake Whiteford; Karl Schmugge, Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary.
