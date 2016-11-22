Garth scores 24 as Lamar cruises to 78-58 win over Lamar

Nick Garth hit six 3-pointers and finished with 24 points and Lamar cruised to a 78-58 win over Texas-San Antonio on Tuesday night.
Colton Weisbrod had 13 points and eight rebounds, Marcus Owens and Joey Frenchwood scored 12 apiece and Torey Noel added 10. Dorian Chatman had eight rebounds, four assists, three blocked shots and three steals for the Cardinals.
Owens stole it from Gino Littles and went coast-to-coast for a layup that capped a 15-0 run that made it 17-4 with 12:51 left in the half and Lamar (3-1) led the rest of the way.
Nick Allen's layup with 12:25 remaining pulled UTSA (1-4) within 43-40 but, nearly 4 minutes later, Weisbrod converted a 3-point play that made it 54-44 and the Cardinals pulled away from there.
Jeff Beverly scored 17 on 7-of-13 shooting and Nick Allen had 11 points and 13 rebounds for the Roadrunners.
Lamar made 11 3-pointers while UTSA hit 2 of 17 from behind the arc.
