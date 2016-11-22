Women's Top 25 Capsules

Katie Lou Samuelson put up a career-high in points for the second consecutive game, scoring 29 and leading No. 2 UConn to a 98-65 win over Dayton on Tuesday night.
Gabby Williams tied her single-game high with 19 points, pulled down 11 rebounds and had a career-high five assists for the Huskies (4-0). Napheesa Collier chipped in with 22 points to help extend the nation's longest winning streak to 79 games.
Jenna Burdette and Lauren Cannatelli each scored 15 for Dayton (2-2), which had won two straight.
The Flyers led 10-5 midway through the first quarter. Burdette had five points during that run. But the Huskies scored the next 15 and led 22-13 going into the second quarter.
No. 3 SOUTH CAROLINA 93, ST. PETER'S 38
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Alaina Coates scored 16 points while A'ja Wilson and Kaela Davis added 14 each as South Carolina handed St. Peter's its 19th straight loss.
It was the Gamecocks third blowout tournament win the past three days. Things will get significantly harder for South Carolina (4-0), starting Sunday against No. 4 Louisville. After that are road games at Texas and Duke and home contests with Minnesota and UCLA.
Right now, the Gamecocks appear ready for any challenge. All five of their starters went for double figures. Allisha Gray scored 13 points and Bianca Cuevas-Moore finished with 11. All were on the bench most of the final two quarters against the undersized and overmatched Peacocks (0-4).
Talah Hughes led St. Peter's with 11 points, its only double-figure scorer.
No. 5 BAYLOR 109, SOUTHEASTERN LOUISIANA 38
WACO, Texas (AP) — Alexis Jones made six 3-pointers and scored 24 points to help Baylor rout Southeastern Louisiana.
The Lady Bears (4-1) dominated from the opening tip and shot 64.2 percent from the floor. They also went 8-for-12 from 3-point range and made 34 of their 53 free throw attempts. Southeastern Louisiana didn't shoot one a free throw until 7:17 remained in the third quarter.
Lauren Cox had 21 points, and Beatrice Mompremier and Alexis Prince added 18 and 10, respectively. Twelve of Baylor's 13 players recorded at least one point.
Baylor's size contributed to a 43-14 rebounding advantage and helped stifle the Lady Lions (1-3) to a 28.6 percent mark shooting.
Taylin Underwood scored eight of her team-high nine points in the first quarter for Southeastern Louisiana, but missed her last 10 shots after starting 3-for-6.
No. 15 WASHINGTON 105, IDAHO 53
SEATTLE (AP) — Chantel Osahor had the first triple-double in Washington history and the Huskies crushed Idaho in a game that set the NCAA women's record for 3-point attempts.
Kelsey Plum had 27 points and Osahor had 11 points and career-highs of 21 rebounds and 10 assists for the Huskies (4-1), who bounced back after losing to No. 1 Notre Dame by 11 points on Sunday.
Seven different players hit 3-pointers for the Huskies, who made 19 of 45 behind arc, a school record for makes and attempts. Freshman Natalie Romero led the way with six for a career-high 18 points.
Idaho (2-1) was 11 of 52 from distance but made just five other field goals, shooting 22 percent (16 of 72) for the game.
The 92 combined 3-point attempts were 12 more than the Sacramento State at California game on Dec. 6, 2015 when the Hornets attempted 78.
Brooke Riley led Idaho with 13 points.
No. 16 FLORIDA 71, ARKANSAS STATE 60
JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) — Eleanna Christinaki scored 23 points and No. 16 Florida ended Arkansas State's 25-game home winning streak.
Delicia Washington and Haley Lorenzen added 11 apiece for the Gators (4-0).
Leading 17-12 after one quarter, Florida made 7-of-11 shots, with two 3-pointers, in the second but couldn't shake the Red Wolves, who made 5 of 7 behind the arc to stay within 36-31.
The Red Wolves trailed by three with 7:23 to play but went cold, missing their last six shots. Florida also cooled off but made 8 of 11 free throws in the fourth quarter.
Arkansas State (0-4) had the fourth-longest home streak in the nation, but graduated all five starters off last year's Sun Belt Conference championship team. Coach Brian Boyer is one win shy of 300 career wins, all with ASU.
Dominique Oliver had a career high 23 for the Red Wolves.
No. 19 WEST VIRGINIA 80, N.C. A&T 64
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Tynice Martin had a career-high 28 points and West Virginia beat North Carolina A&T in the first night of the Savannah Invitational.
Martin scored 18 in the first half and the Mountaineers (4-0) had their largest lead of 29 points in the final minute of the second quarter before going into the break, ahead 52-28. West Virginia gave up some ground in the third quarter but pushed the lead back to 74-53 with 6:41 left in the game.
Teana Muldrow added 15 points and nine rebounds and Martin made all nine of her free throws. West Virginia was 26 of 29 from the foul line.
The Aggies (1-3) scored the first 11 points of the third quarter and kept the deficit at 13 at the end of the period, trailing 65-52.
Dana Brown had 22 points with five 3-pointers and Aliyah Kilpatrick added 17 points.
