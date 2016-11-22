Reno 1868 FC announces Ian Russell will be head coach

A first-year United Soccer League club based in Reno has named a head coach for its inaugural 2017 season.
Reno 1868 FC announced Tuesday that Ian Russell would head the team.
Russell played for the University of Washington before starting his professional career with the Seattle Sounders of the USL First Division. He was drafted by the San Jose Earthquakes of the MLS in 2000 and continued to play in the league for seven seasons.
Russell was an assistant coach for the Earthquakes for eight seasons before taking over as the Reno 1868 FC coach.
Russell says he's looking forward to leading a team that the city of Reno can be proud to support.
The team's first preseason match is scheduled for Feb. 18 against the Earthquakes.
Comments