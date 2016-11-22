Stewart, Matthews lead USC past New Orleans 88-54

Elijah Stewart scored 21 points and Jonah Matthews added 13 as Southern California cruised to an 88-54 victory over New Orleans on Tuesday night.
The 6-5 junior made 7 of 10 shots, including 3 of 5 from beyond the arc as USC made a season high 11 3's.
The Trojans improved to 4-0 while the Privateers (1-3) lost their third straight and committed 19 turnovers.
Shaqquan Aaron scored 12 points, Jordan McLaughlin added 11 and De'Anthony Melton poured in 10 for the Trojans, whose final score Tuesday marked a season high.
Erik Thomas led New Orleans with 20 points and Tevin Broyles 11.
The Trojans edged New Orleans on the boards, 40-38, and have outrebounded all four of their opponents this season.
New Orleans, averaging 81points per game, was held to its lowest output of the season.
After keeping it close for the first six minutes of the game, the Trojans offense erupted with a 15-0 run to build a double-digit lead.
Matthews' back-to-back baskets and Nick Rakocevic free throw capped the USC surge and gave the Trojans a 27-11 lead at the 9:05 mark of the first half.
USC held New Orleans scoreless for just over six minutes midway through the opening half. Thomas' basket broke the Privateers scoring drought with 8:31 left in the half.
The Trojans maintained the pressure on New Orleans for the remainder of the period and extended its lead to 42-25 at the break.
Aaron made three 3-pointers in the first half and led the Trojans with 9 points.
The Trojans shot 55.2 percent in the first half, including 7 of 14 3-pointers, and held New Orleans to 35.3 percent from the floor.
The Privateers never got closer than 15 points in the second half while USC led by as many as 35.
BIG PICTURE
New Orleans: Despite dropping its last three games, the Privateers look to be vastly improved this season from last year's 10-20 record. Thomas is New Orleans leading scorer averaging 23 points per game.
USC: The Trojans has started the season off on a strong note with four starters averaging double digits.
UP NEXT
New Orleans: The Privateers complete their thee-game road trip winless and return home to open a two-game homestand starting with Florida College on Friday.
USC: The Trojans look to extend their winning streak and duplicate last season's 5-0 start when they take on SMU on Friday at home.
