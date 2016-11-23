Bills GM expects receiver Watkins to resume practicing

Buffalo Bills general manager Doug Whaley anticipates receiver Sammy Watkins will return to practice on Wednesday for the first time since aggravating an injury to his surgically repaired left foot nine weeks ago.
Whaley made the announcement during his weekly show on Buffalo's WGR-Radio.
It's too early to determine whether Watkins will be activated off injured reserve, or if he can play Sunday when Buffalo (5-5) hosts Jacksonville (2-8).
The Bills' top receiving threat has been limited to six catches for 63 yards in playing the first two games this season.
Watkins missed most of the offseason after having surgery in April, when he had two screws inserted into his left foot to repair a stress fracture. He aggravated the injury when a teammate stepped on his foot in practice.
Comments