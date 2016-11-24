Luck, Geathers both inactive for Colts against Steelers

The Indianapolis Colts deactivated quarterback Andrew Luck and safety Clayton Geathers for Thursday night's game against Pittsburgh.
Both went into the concussion protocol after Sunday's victory over Tennessee and had not yet been cleared to play. Luck is expected to be replaced by backup Scott Tolzien, whose most recent NFL start came in 2013.
Indy's other inactive players are linebackers Deon King and Curt Maggitt, offensive linemen Le'Raven Clark and Austin Blythe and nose tackle Zach Kerr.
Pittsburgh (5-5) put quarterback Zach Mettenberger, safety Shamarko Thomas, running backs DeAngelo Williams and Daryl Richardson, offensive lineman Brian Mihalik, tight end Xavier Grimble and receiver Darrius Heyward-Bey on the inactive list.
