NHL Capsules

Max Pacioretty broke a tie 14 seconds into the third period and the Montreal Canadiens beat Carolina 2-1 on Thursday night to end the Hurricanes' winning streak at five games.
Carey Price made 31 saves, and Andrew Shaw also scored for Montreal. The Canadiens improved to 15-4-2 and avenged a 3-2 loss last week in Carolina with backup Al Montoya in goal.
Elias Lindholm scored for Carolina, and Cam Ward stopped 21 shots. The Hurricanes dropped to 8-7-4.
Pacioretty put Montreal ahead early the third when he took the rebound of Tomas Plekanec's shot off the end boards and banked it in off Ward. Carolina coach Bill Peters challenged that Plekanec was offside on the play but the goal stood up to video review.
SENATORS 3, BRUINS 1
OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Chris Wideman and Kyle Turris scored in the third period to help Ottawa beat Boston.
Mark Stone tied it in the second period, and Craig Anderson made 19 saves.
David Pastrnak scored for Boston, and Tuukka Rask stopped 23 shots.
