Pacquiao says next fight must fit his schedule as senator

1:24 Video: Clover, York reverse roles headed into Friday's rivalry football game Pause

2:10 Chester man imprisoned for murder released on parole after 43 years

0:30 Paroled Chester man looks forward to Thanksgiving with family after 43 years

2:34 Video: Keon Johnson talks about heroic 38-point game in Winthrop win over Illinois

1:24 Logging truck avoids collision, overturns in Rock Hill

1:17 Flint Hill Baptist Church hosts The Compassion Experience

0:37 Lake Wylie students prepares Thanksgiving meals for 30 families

0:20 Suspect carjacks vehicle after fatal hit-and-run in Rock Hill

1:14 How to make wild rice casserole with leftover turkey