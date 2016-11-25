Mahomes 6 TD passes in Texas Tech finale, 54-35 over Baylor

Patrick Mahomes threw for 586 yards and matched his career high with six touchdown passes, including three on one-play drives before halftime, as Texas Tech finished its season with a 54-35 victory over Baylor on Friday night.
In what might have been his last game for the Red Raiders (5-7, 3-6 Big 12), Mahomes completed 30 of 46 passes and became only the third FBS player with multiple seasons of 5,000 total yards. The dual-threat junior and national passing leader at 421 yards a game hasn't said if he will return for his senior season or go into the NFL draft early.
"I know what I'd like to tell him," coach Kliff Kingsbury said, adding that the next step is determining his potential draft status. "We're going to have a thorough process and do what's best for Pat."
The two teams combined for 1,300 total yards (666 for the Red Raiders, 634 for the Bears). Both had two 100-yard receivers, and Baylor's Terence Williams ran for 147 yards and two touchdowns.
Baylor (6-5, 3-5) has lost five in a row since starting 6-0 to get bowl eligible and reaching No. 8 in the AP poll.
"When we were 6-0, I didn't feel comfortable going into the last half of the season," acting head coach Jim Grobe said. "Because I knew we had a lot of things going on and swirling around outside the program that could affect us."
Bears freshman quarterback Zach Smith was 30-of-46 passing for 377 yards with three touchdowns and an interception in his second start since senior Seth Russell's ankle surgery.
Texas Tech led 34-7 midway through the second quarter after Mahomes' 80-yard pass to Keke Coutee, who finished with eight catches for 221 yards. Coutee made the catch near midfield and spun away from the grasp of a defender.
Mahomes had thrown an 81-yard TD to Quan Shorts on his previous pass, and earlier, a 40-yard score to Dylan Cantrell immediately after a Bears fumble. The 80- and 81-yard TDs both came on the first plays after Baylor had been stopped on fourth down.
"He's a good quarterback. He can keep the plays alive, and he always keeps his eyes downfield," Baylor linebacker Aiavion Edwards said. "If you give you any time at all, he's going to find an open target, and most likely deep."
And fast.
THE TAKEAWAY
Baylor: While already bowl eligible after their 6-0 start, the Bears now have their longest losing streak since dropping nine in a row. They lost their last eight games of the 2007 season and former coach Art Briles' debut in 2008 against Wake Forest, when Baylor acting head coach Jim Grobe coached the Demon Deacons.
Texas Tech: The strong finish to end a three-game losing streak at least eases the sting of going into a long offseason, especially after that woeful 66-10 loss at Iowa State the previous week. Now the Red Raiders have the anxious wait to see what Mahomes decides to do.
SLOPPY BEARS
While Baylor had plenty of offense, they also had four turnovers (three lost fumbles and an interception). That doesn't count the Bears' three fumbles they were able to recover. "Too sloppy, too undisciplined to win," Grobe said. Baylor had 11 penalties for 78 yards. Tech was turnover-free, but had 15 penalties for 107 yards.
UP NEXT
Texas Tech goes into the offseason. Its 2017 season opener is Sept. 2 at home against Eastern Washington.
Baylor finishes the regular season Dec. 3 at No. 19 West Virginia.
