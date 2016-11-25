The South Pointe Stallions defeat the Airport Eagles 61-7 (PHOTOS)

South Pointe's B.J. Davis Jr. makes an interception next to Airport's Dylan Brazell. The South Pointe Stallions defeated the Airport Eagles 61-7.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
South Pointe's Voshon St. Hill scores a touchdown during the second quarter of the game against Airport. The South Pointe Stallions defeated the Airport Eagles 61-7.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
South Pointe's Derion Kendrick carries the ball against Kane Miller. The South Pointe Stallions defeated the Airport Eagles 61-7.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
From left, South Pointe's Justin Reese, Ken'darious Frederick and Keshawn Veal run to the sideline after a good play. The South Pointe Stallions defeated the Airport Eagles 61-7.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
South Pointe's Veshon St. Hill carries the ball. The South Pointe Stallions defeated the Airport Eagles 61-7.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
Veshon St. Hill scores a touchdown. The South Pointe Stallions defeated the Airport Eagles 61-7.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
South Pointe's Veshon St. Hill carries the ball. The South Pointe Stallions defeated the Airport Eagles 61-7.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
Elijah Adams, left, and B.J. Davis Jr. celebrate in the end zone. The South Pointe Stallions defeated the Airport Eagles 61-7.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
The South Pointe Stallions defeated the Airport Eagles 61-7.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
The South Pointe Stallions defeated the Airport Eagles 61-7.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
South Pointe High School cheerleaders hold up a banner before the game against Airport High School. The South Pointe Stallions defeated the Airport Eagles 61-7.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
South Pointe varsity players bust through a banner before the game against Airport High School Friday. The South Pointe Stallions defeated the Airport Eagles 61-7.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
A member of the South Pointe High School band performs before the varsity football game against Airport High School Friday. The South Pointe Stallions defeated the Airport Eagles 61-7.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
The South Pointe Stallions defeated the Airport Eagles 61-7.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
Veshon St. Hill celebrates on the sideline after scoring Friday. The South Pointe Stallions defeated the Airport Eagles 61-7.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
The South Pointe Stallions defeated the Airport Eagles 61-7.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
South Pointe's Derion Kendrick carries the ball. The South Pointe Stallions defeated the Airport Eagles 61-7.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
South Pointe's Derion Kendrick carries the ball. The South Pointe Stallions defeated the Airport Eagles 61-7.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
The South Pointe Stallions defeated the Airport Eagles 61-7.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
South Pointe's Steven Gilmore Jr. carries the ball. The South Pointe Stallions defeated the Airport Eagles 61-7.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com