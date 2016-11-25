Bonam's 21 leads Utah over UC Riverside 85-67

Lorenzo Bonam scored a career-high 21 points and Kyle Kuzma added 18 to help Utah run past UC Riverside 85-67 on Friday night.
Bonam also had a career best in rebounds with 10 as the Utes dominated the rebounding tally 49-32.
Freshman wing Devon Daniels had 14 points and 11 rebounds, while fellow frosh Jayce Johnson scored 12 points and grabbed nine rebounds for Utah.
Chance Murray scored 17 points and backcourt mate Dikymbe Martin added 15 for the Highlanders (1-3), who were tied with the Utes at 21 midway through the first half.
JoJo Zamora hit a 3-pointer to start an 11-0 run that ended shortly before halftime — the Highlanders struggled to find the lanes that had been available earlier in the game while the Utes started following any misses with putbacks.
Utah (4-0) used a 10-0 run that bridged the halves to extend its advantage to 54-34 and coasted from there. To cap the surge, Devon Daniels took a pass from Parker Van Dyke and made a layup with 17:08 to play.
Though the Highlanders couldn't get closer than 15 points down the stretch, they kept Utah's starters in the game until the final minutes, much longer than they played previously this season.
BIG PICTURE
UC Riverside: Before the game, Coach Dennis Cutts said he hopes these tough early games pay dividends in Big West Conference play, where the Highlanders are picked to finish seventh. Despite the lopsided results, he said his players are a confident bunch and are learning game by game.
Utah: After the Utes won their first three games by an average of 43 points, the Highlanders provided more resistance and presented a bit more size. With just two returners with significant experience — Kuzma and Bonam — the Utes scheduled to avoid any heavyweights before facing Butler next Monday. That's when Utah will test just how well its young team has gelled.
UP NEXT
UC Riverside continues its road-heavy start to the season with a trip to UCLA on Wednesday.
Utah will host Butler on Monday. The Bulldogs have won its first five games of the season and is essentially the Utes' first formidable opponent of the season.
Comments