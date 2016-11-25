Reese scores 20 points, leads North Texas over Niagara 80-71

0:58 Childhood friends gather for annual Turkey Bowl in Rock Hill Pause

0:58 Drug combo shuts down a type of lung cancer, researchers find

2:10 Chester man imprisoned for murder released on parole after 43 years

2:09 Defendant who shot and killed friend in Rock Hill apologizes in court

3:46 Joy Smith of Fort Mill prepares one of the dishes in her recently published recipe book

0:42 Garden glows for the holidays in Belmont, NC

1:49 Donald Trump won't be in final GOP debate before Iowa caucuses

1:06 Trump supporters at Fletcher, NC rally

0:58 Woman accused of burying dead baby in Rock Hill yard talks to judge