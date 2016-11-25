Reese scores 20 points, leads North Texas over Niagara 80-71

J-Mychal Reese scored 20 points to lead North Texas over Niagara 80-71 on Friday night.
Reese made two 3-pointers and was 8 of 8 from the free-throw line. Deckie Johnson and A.J. Lawson added 15 points apiece for North Texas (2-3), which snapped a three-game skid.
Kahlil Dukes scored 23 points, including 5-of-6 shooting from 3-point range for Niagara (1-5). Matt Scott also had 23 points. The Purple Eagles shot just 8 of 25 for 32 percent from 3-point range, and made 74 percent on 17-of-23 shooting from the free-throw line.
The game was tied at 39-39 with 12:27 remaining. The Mean Green used a 22-10 run and led 61-49 with 5:46 to play. Lawson scored six points and Johnson had five during the stretch.
Scott made a layup to pull Niagara to 74-67 with 26 seconds left but they didn't get closer.
