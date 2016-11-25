Sports

November 25, 2016 11:17 PM

Jessup's career-high 20 points highlights Boise State's win

The Associated Press
BOISE, Idaho

Justinian Jessup scored a career-high 20 points to help Boise State beat Presbyterian 82-56 on Friday night.

Nick Duncan hit a 3-pointer with 3 seconds left in the first half to give Boise State a 44-22 halftime lead. The Broncos made 7 of 17 3-pointers in the first half.

Boise State cruised in the second half. Chandler Hutchison jumped a passing lane and raced for a fast-break dunk to give the Broncos a 51-24 lead.

Paris Austin and Hutchison added 12 points apiece for Boise State (3-2), which had 11 players score. The Broncos made 23 of 26 free throws — including 5 of 5 by Jessup — compared to 6 of 11 for Presbyterian.

Austin Venable led Presbyterian (2-3) with 11 points. Reggie Dillard and Ruben Arroyo each scored 10 points. Jo'Vontae Millner, the Blue Hose leader at 12.8 points per game, was held scoreless on four field-goal attempts.

