Worth leads Navy to 75-31 win over SMU

4:44 How will history remember Fidel Castro? Pause

1:31 Rock Hill downtown ice rink brings out the 'holiday spirit'

0:42 Garden glows for the holidays in Belmont, NC

3:46 Joy Smith of Fort Mill prepares one of the dishes in her recently published recipe book

2:30 'Little A' returns to Chester Co. for Thanksgiving tradition

0:58 Drug combo shuts down a type of lung cancer, researchers find

1:14 How to make wild rice casserole with leftover turkey

1:16 Carolina Panthers will stick with kicker Graham Gano

0:58 Childhood friends gather for annual Turkey Bowl in Rock Hill