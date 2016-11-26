Sports

November 26, 2016 8:21 PM

Brown, Andrews lead Morgan St past Savannah St 35-24

The Associated Press
SAVANNAH, Ga.

Lamont Brown III ran for 113 yards and two touchdowns, Chris Andrews threw two touchdown passes and Morgan State closed the season with a 35-24 win over Savannah State on Saturday.

Andrews threw a pair of 5-yard touchdowns, hitting Landen Marlbrough in the first quarter and Grayling Harrison early in the second to put the Bears (3-8, 3-5 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference) ahead for good.

Harrison had a second TD reception, a 4-yarder from DeAndre Harris, early in the third quarter.

Brown's 1-yard run made it 20-7 in the second quarter. He also had a 4-yard run to cap an 80-yard drive to make it 33-17.

Cantrell Frazier had a 22-yard scoring run for the Tigers (3-7, 3-5) to open the scoring. Blake Dever threw two touchdown passes, 48-yards to Derek Kirkland and 15 to Kendarius Dukes.

Dever was 19 of 35 for 226 yards and an interception.

The Bears rushed for 229 yards.

Related content

Sports

Comments

Videos

Highlight video: South Pointe football hammers Airport

View more video

Sports Videos