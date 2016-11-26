Brown, Andrews lead Morgan St past Savannah St 35-24

Lamont Brown III ran for 113 yards and two touchdowns, Chris Andrews threw two touchdown passes and Morgan State closed the season with a 35-24 win over Savannah State on Saturday.
Andrews threw a pair of 5-yard touchdowns, hitting Landen Marlbrough in the first quarter and Grayling Harrison early in the second to put the Bears (3-8, 3-5 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference) ahead for good.
Harrison had a second TD reception, a 4-yarder from DeAndre Harris, early in the third quarter.
Brown's 1-yard run made it 20-7 in the second quarter. He also had a 4-yard run to cap an 80-yard drive to make it 33-17.
Cantrell Frazier had a 22-yard scoring run for the Tigers (3-7, 3-5) to open the scoring. Blake Dever threw two touchdown passes, 48-yards to Derek Kirkland and 15 to Kendarius Dukes.
Dever was 19 of 35 for 226 yards and an interception.
The Bears rushed for 229 yards.
