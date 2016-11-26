Ingram's 3 in final seconds gives UNC-Wilmington the win

Denzel Ingram drilled a 3-pointer for UNC-Wilmington with two seconds left to send the Seahawks to a 65-62 win over Evansville in the second night of the Challenge in Music City on Saturday.
Ingram scored 16 points and added five assists for UNC Wilmington (4-1). Chris Flemmings led the Seahawks with 18 points while C.J. Bryce added 15 and seven rebounds.
A Flemmings layup tied that score at 62 with 31 seconds left, giving Evansville an opportunity to essentially hold for a last shot to win it. But Duane Gibson was called for travelling with 5.7 to go, giving UNC Wilmington the ball and setting up Ingram's final seconds heroics.
Ryan Taylor led Evansville (2-3) with 18 points. Willie Wiley added 15 points and Jaylon Brown finished with 12 for the Purple Aces.
