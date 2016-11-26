Penney beats Monroe City 47-14 for Missouri 1A title

Jaran Richman threw for 213 yards and five touchdowns and Brock Swindler ran for 145 yards as Penney rolled to a 47-14 victory over Monroe City in the Missouri 1A state title game Saturday.
Latroy Harper had five catches for 122 yards and two scores for the Hornets (15-0), who lost to Valle Catholic in the title game at the Edward Jones Dome in St. Louis last season.
It was the fourth championship for Penney, all of them capping unbeaten seasons.
Monroe City (10-4) fell behind 39-14 at halftime and never caught up in its first shot at a state title since 1998. The Panthers were held to just 203 yards of total offense.
Logan Minter ran for 70 yards to lead the Panthers.
Comments