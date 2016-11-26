Gamecocks buried by rival Clemson in Death Valley

2:12 York tree farmer: 'choose and cut' your own Christmas trees Pause

0:58 Drug combo shuts down a type of lung cancer, researchers find

3:14 Highlight video: South Pointe football hammers Airport

3:46 Joy Smith of Fort Mill prepares one of the dishes in her recently published recipe book

2:09 Defendant who shot and killed friend in Rock Hill apologizes in court

4:22 Whose job is it to save the beach?

3:56 The Evolution of the Carolina-Clemson Rivalry

1:16 Carolina Panthers will stick with kicker Graham Gano

1:06 Trump supporters at Fletcher, NC rally