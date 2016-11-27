New Mexico plows through Wyoming in 53-35 win

Teriyon Gipson ran for a career-best 217 yards and two touchdowns and Richard McQuarley had three touchdowns and 121 yards, leading a New Mexico rushing onslaught Saturday for a 56-35 win over Wyoming.
Lobos quarterback Lamar Jordan also had a career-best with 176 yards on the ground, and threw for 122 yards.
Brian Hill ran for 126 yards and three touchdowns for Wyoming (8-4, 6-2 Mountain West).
But New Mexico (8-4, 6-2) could not be stopped on the ground with 568 yards rushing, the most Wyoming has ever permitted.
The Lobos scored their first three possessions, taking just 12 total plays in building a 21-0 lead, a deficit from which Wyoming never recovered.
THE TAKEAWAY: New Mexico entered the game leading the country in rushing with 342 yards a game, but what it did to the Cowboys was downright ridiculous, reeling off 428 yards - in the first half. The Lobos had 10 rushing plays of 20 or more yards - in the first half.
The Cowboys lost two of their final three games, sandwiching a win over then-No. 24 San Diego State between road losses to UNLV and the Lobos. Wyoming, New Mexico and Boise State tied for the lead of the conference's Mountain Division, but the Cowboys get the championship berth based on tiebreakers.
UP NEXT: Although the Lobos have the possibility of going to one of several different bowl games, New Mexico coach Bob Davie has already lobbied for a berth in the hometown New Mexico Bowl.
The Cowboys next play San Diego State in Saturday's conference championship game at a site still to be determined. Wyoming just beat the Aztecs 34-33 on Nov. 19.
