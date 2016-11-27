Robinson's 22 PTs lead Portland St. past Pepperdine 91-85

1:13 Bryson Allen-Williams: Clemson player used N-word Pause

0:58 Drug combo shuts down a type of lung cancer, researchers find

2:12 York tree farmer: 'choose and cut' your own Christmas trees

3:46 Joy Smith of Fort Mill prepares one of the dishes in her recently published recipe book

2:42 'We will remember this day,' Zack Bailey says

1:06 Trump supporters at Fletcher, NC rally

2:30 'Little A' returns to Chester Co. for Thanksgiving tradition

2:01 AJ Turner: End-game actions from Clemson did not sit well with USC

0:36 Hurst: Clemson at end of game 'disrespectful'