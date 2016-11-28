Hawaii cruises to 64-44 victory over Arkansas-Pine Bluff

2:12 York tree farmer: 'choose and cut' your own Christmas trees Pause

0:58 Drug combo shuts down a type of lung cancer, researchers find

2:38 President-elect Trump shares an update on the White House transition and his policy plans

0:58 Childhood friends gather for annual Turkey Bowl in Rock Hill

1:38 Trump and Clinton condemn New York City bombing - Election Rewind

2:10 Chester man imprisoned for murder released on parole after 43 years

1:56 Clemson WR Mike Williams on USC defenders: 'I don't even know their names'

1:43 Dabo Swinney: 'The things being said about Deshaun are a joke'

3:14 Highlight video: South Pointe football hammers Airport