Hawaii cruises to 64-44 victory over Arkansas-Pine Bluff

Gibson Johnson scored 13 points to lead Hawaii to a 64-44 victory over Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Sunday night.
Jack Purchase and Matthew Owies added 11 points apiece for Hawaii (4-3), which has won two of its last three games since a 15-point loss to then No. 5 North Carolina on Nov. 18. Larry Lewis Jr. had 10 points, and Sheriff Drammeh had five assists and chipped in nine points.
Ghiavonni Robinson scored 12 points on 4-of-10 shooting to lead Arkansas-Pine Bluff (1-5).
Hawaii led 29-22 at halftime and Arkansas-Pine Bluff didn't get closer. The Rainbow Warriors stretched their lead to 54-32 with about five minutes left.
The Golden Lions had 27 fouls and 23 turnovers. Hawaii made 18 of 27 free throws.
Arkansas-Pine Bluff hosts Tennessee-Martin on Thursday. The Rainbow Warriors play Seton Hall on Dec. 6.
