Eubanks scores 32 with 9 rebounds, Oregon St beats S Oregon

Drew Eubanks scored a career-high 32 points and grabbed nine rebounds as Oregon State beat Southern Oregon 84-59 on Monday night.
Ronnie Stacy had 14 points and nine rebounds and Kendal Manuel added 15 points for the Beavers (3-4), who snapped a four-game losing streak.
Ben DeSaulnier had 14 points with four 3-pointers and Tristen Holmes also scored 14 points for the NAIA-Division II Raiders (6-2).
Oregon State used its height advantage to outrebound the Raiders 43-28 and had 54 points in the paint, repeatedly giving the ball to Eubanks down low. Southern Oregon scored 10 inside points.
Southern Oregon led halfway through the first half thanks to long-range shooting. The Raiders average eight made 3-pointers per game, but they had nine of their 12 on Monday with four minutes before the break.
The Beavers closed the half on a 10-1 run and led 45-35.
Oregon State pushed the lead to as many as 27 points late.
The game served as an exhibition for Southern Oregon.
BIG PICTURE
Southern Oregon: The last time DeSaulnier played in Gill Coliseum was 2014, when he had 30 points to lead Philomath High School to the Oregon 4A state championship. The junior was leading the Raiders with 18.8 points per game headed into Monday's matchup.
Oregon State: Tres Tinkle, averaging 20 points and 8 rebounds, broke a bone in his right wrist Friday against Fresno State. He'll have a scan to determine whether the injury will require surgery, and there's currently no timetable for his return. . Stephen Thompson Jr. missed his sixth straight game with a foot injury.
UP NEXT
Southern Oregon plays against undefeated Biola, ranked No. 4 in NAIA, at the Hope Invitational Tournament on Friday.
Oregon State plays on Thursday at 4-2 Mississippi State, picked to finish 10th in the SEC by league coaches.
