Top 25 Capsules

Freshman De'Aaron Fox posted the second triple-double in school history with 14 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists to lead a dominating effort by No. 1 Kentucky in Monday night's 115-69 victory over Arizona State.
Fellow rookie Malik Monk scored 23 points for the Wildcats (7-0), who dominated an undersized team and quickly turned the game into a romping display of their athleticism and ability to run in transition.
Kentucky led by double figures roughly 6 minutes in, led 58-30 by halftime then scored the first 12 points after the break to go up 40 with 15 minutes left.
Sam Cunliffe scored 14 points for the Sun Devils (4-3), who shot just 34 percent while the Wildcats scored 21 points off turnovers.
The game, billed as the Atlantis Showcase, was played at the same ballroom-turned-arena that hosted last week's Battle 4 Atlantis tournament in the Bahamas.
---
No. 18 BUTLER 68, UTAH 59
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Kelan Martin scored 18 points as Butler, which moved into Top 25 earlier Monday, remained undefeated by handing Utah its first loss of the season.
Butler controlled the game from the opening tip and trailed just once at 20-19. The Bulldogs responded to that with a 14-3 run to take a 10-point lead.
A 13-4 run early in the second half, highlighted by a deep 3-pointer from Tyler Lewis, put Utah away. Butler did what it's done all season — shoot well from the field, play stingy defense and limit turnovers. The Bulldogs shot 52.8 percent and held the Utes to 36.5 percent.
Tyler Wideman chipped in 15 points for Butler.
Kyle Kuzma led Utah with 21 points and 10 rebounds while Lorenzo Bonam finished with 17 points.
---
No. 23 OREGON 68, BOISE STATE 63
EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Dylan Ennis scored 18 points and Oregon rallied to beat Boise State.
Tyler Dorsey added 17 points for the Ducks (5-2), who came back from 14 down in the first half to win their 28th consecutive home game.
After Dorsey's free throw gave Oregon a 66-63 lead, the Broncos (3-3) had a chance for a tying shot, but Paris Austin lost possession on a baseline drive with 5 seconds left. Dillon Brooks sealed the win with two free throws.
Brooks, a preseason All-America selection, had five points and shot 1 of 9 in 21 minutes off the bench in his fourth game back from offseason foot surgery.
Austin led Boise State with 16 points. Nick Duncan added 15 on five of the Broncos' 11 3-pointers.
---
No. 25 WEST VIRGINIA 108, MANHATTAN 61
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Esa Ahmad scored 19 points to lead No. 25 West Virginia to a 108-61 victory Monday night in the final game of the NIT Season Tip-Off.
The Mountaineers (5-1) forced a school-record 40 turnovers, surpassing the 34 by VMI in 2014-15.
West Virginia started the game on an 8-0 run over the first 3 minutes, then both teams essentially traded baskets through the next 12 minutes. In the final 5 minutes of the first half, James Long and Nathan Adrian led a 22-5 scoring run, giving the Mountaineers a 60-27 lead.
Adrian had 15 points for West Virginia, while Daxter Miles Jr. added 11 and Long had a career-high 10.
Zavier Peart led the Jaspers (2-4) with 11 points.
