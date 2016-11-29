Sports

November 29, 2016 8:27 AM

American teenager Perez makes Italian league debut

The Associated Press
MILAN

American teenager Joshua Perez has made a strong impression after making his Italian league debut with Fiorentina.

The 18-year-old forward from California came on in the second half of Fiorentina's 4-2 loss to Inter Milan at the San Siro on Monday.

Fiorentina coach Paulo Sousa says "with his characteristics he can be a useful player. He can dribble past defenders and he's pretty strong physically."

The Gazzetta dello Sport gave Perez a respectable 6 out of 10 in its match grades.

Perez, who was on the United States' under-17 World Cup squad, is the nephew of former United States midfielder Hugo Perez.

Perez became the second American-born player to appear for Fiorentina in modern times after Italy international Giuseppe Rossi, who is on loan with Spanish side Celta de Vigo.

Related content

Sports

Comments

Videos

Deshaun Watson wants to prove Clemson belongs in final four

View more video

Sports Videos