IAAF launches online portal to report doping

Track and field's world governing body has launched an online portal for reporting suspicions of doping.
The IAAF says the secure portal on its home page is available in six languages and offers full confidentiality.
The IAAF says "all information is submitted and transmitted via secure networks and is completely anonymous."
The federation asks people to report any information related to evidence or suspicion of doping, knowledge of coaches and support personnel who encourage cheating, trafficking of banned substances, and new doping products.
IAAF President Sebastian Coe says "even the smallest piece of information could be vital in helping to protect the integrity of competition and a level playing field."
