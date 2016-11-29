LSU pulls away from Houston 84-65

Antonio Blakeney scored 23 points and LSU pulled away in the second half for an 84-65 non-conference victory over Houston on Tuesday.
Blakeney, whose fast-break layup with one second remaining gave the Tigers a 39-38 halftime advantage, scored 14 points and grabbed five of his eight rebounds in the second half. Blakeney made a season-high ten field goals.
Blakeney led an 8-0 run which enabled LSU (5-2) to take control of the game early in the second half. Blakeney made two baskets, one a 3-pointer, as the Tigers went ahead 53-42 with 15:50 to play. Houston (5-1) did not trail by fewer than nine points the rest of the way.
LSU shot 50 percent from the field (36-of-72), including 44 percent on 3-pointers (8-of-18).
But, the difference in the game was what happened on the backboards. The Tigers outrebounded the Cougars 46-28. LSU turned 20 offensive rebounds into 23 second-chance points.
Three LSU players, in addition to Blakeney, scored in double figures. Brandon Sampson had 16 points, all but two in the first half. Craig Victor had 13 points and nine rebounds in his first start of the year. Aaron Epps, who was replaced by Victor in the lineup, had 11 points and seven rebounds.
Rob Gray led Houston with 19 points. Damyean Dotson added 13 while Devin Davis had 12. The Cougars were badly beaten inside, where they were outscored 46-26 in the paint.
BIG PICTURE
LSU: The Tigers lost two of three games last week at the Battle 4 Atlantis in the Bahamas, but remain unbeaten at home with their fourth straight victory. LSU, which blocked nine shots and made seven steals, lost 105-98 in overtime at Houston last season.
HOUSTON: The Cougars failed in their attempt to open a season 6-0 for just the fourth time in school history.
UP NEXT
LSU: The Tigers will take a two-week break for semester exams before returning for a home game against North Carolina Central on Dec. 13.
HOUSTON: The Cougars will try to rebound from its first loss when it plays host to Prairie View Saturday.
