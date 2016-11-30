Avalanche place captain Gabriel Landeskog on injured reserve

The Colorado Avalanche have placed captain Gabriel Landeskog on injured reserve with a lower-body injury.
The move is retroactive to Nov. 15. In video posted on the team's website Wednesday, coach Jared Bednar says he hopes Landeskog is more "day to day than week to week."
Landeskog has four goals and four assists in 15 games this season.
The Avalanche will bring up forwards Samuel Henley and Gabriel Bourque from San Antonio of the American Hockey League, the team announced on its website.
Colorado hosts the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday night.
