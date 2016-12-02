Bizzell leads Carl Albert past McGuinness for 5A title

Johnny Bizzell ran for two touchdowns and threw for another to help Carl Albert defeat Bishop McGuinness 34-29 for the Oklahoma Class 5A championship Friday night at the University of Central Oklahoma.
Bizzell broke loose for a 68-yard touchdown run in the first quarter. He threw a 15-yard touchdown pass to Jake Hill in the second quarter and scored on a 2-yard run in the third. Carl Albert led 21-10 at halftime and 28-16 after three quarters.
It was Carl Albert's first title since 2012, and its 10th overall under coach Gary Rose.
Kolby Mendenhall had the highlight of the night for McGuinness with an 88-yard touchdown run in the second quarter, and Zach Segell added touchdown runs of 10 and seven yards.
