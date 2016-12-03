Sports

December 3, 2016 2:01 AM

Kamiakin holds off O'Dea in overtime 14-7 to win 3A title

The Associated Press
TACOMA, Wash.

Zach Borisch scored on a 15-yard run in overtime to lift Kamiakin to a 14-7 win over O'Dea in the Class 3A championship game on Friday night.

The Braves (12-2) upset Eastside Catholic in the semifinals then knocked off another private-school powerhouse from the Seattle area to win their first state championship.

After a scoreless first half, O'Dea took a 7-0 lead on Jamyn Patu's 20-yard run early in the third quarter. Kamiakin finally pulled even late in the fourth quarter when Borisch hit Darreon Moore on a 53-yard touchdown with 4:24 remaining. O'Dea missed field goal attempts on its final three possessions of regulation.

In overtime, Kamiakin got the ball first and had its possession kept alive by a defensive holding call on third-and-10. On the next play, Borisch scored to give the Braves the lead.

O'Dea (13-1) faced fourth-and-1 on its overtime possession but was stopped short on a run play ending its quest for a fourth state title.

Borisch was 12 of 27 passing for 172 yards for the Braves. Patu led the Irish with 99 yards rushing on 19 carries.

