Kamiakin holds off O'Dea in overtime 14-7 to win 3A title

Zach Borisch scored on a 15-yard run in overtime to lift Kamiakin to a 14-7 win over O'Dea in the Class 3A championship game on Friday night.
The Braves (12-2) upset Eastside Catholic in the semifinals then knocked off another private-school powerhouse from the Seattle area to win their first state championship.
After a scoreless first half, O'Dea took a 7-0 lead on Jamyn Patu's 20-yard run early in the third quarter. Kamiakin finally pulled even late in the fourth quarter when Borisch hit Darreon Moore on a 53-yard touchdown with 4:24 remaining. O'Dea missed field goal attempts on its final three possessions of regulation.
In overtime, Kamiakin got the ball first and had its possession kept alive by a defensive holding call on third-and-10. On the next play, Borisch scored to give the Braves the lead.
O'Dea (13-1) faced fourth-and-1 on its overtime possession but was stopped short on a run play ending its quest for a fourth state title.
Borisch was 12 of 27 passing for 172 yards for the Braves. Patu led the Irish with 99 yards rushing on 19 carries.
