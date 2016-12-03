NHL Capsules

Brent Burns and Joe Pavelski scored in the first period, Martin Jones stopped 31 shots and the San Jose Sharks extended their mastery of Montreal at home by beating the Canadiens 2-1 on Friday night in a matchup of division leaders.
Jones won his third straight and the Sharks improved to 8-0-2 against the Canadiens in San Jose since November 1999.
Pavelski also had an assist, and Joe Thornton got two assists.
Carey Price made 28 saves for Montreal, and Andrew Lehkonen scored a power-play goal late in the third period.
The Atlantic Division leaders have gone consecutive games without earning a point for the first time this season. Meanwhile, the Pacific Division-leading Sharks have won three straight and six of seven.
FLAMES 3, WILD 2, SO
CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Sean Monahan scored the shootout winner in Calgary's victory over Minnesota.
Monahan waited out Devan Dubnyk before snapping a shot over the goalie's right pad. Calgary's Chad Johnson then stopped Charlie Coyle's attempt at the other end to seal the victory.
Kris Versteeg scored in regulation and the shootout, and Mikael Backlund also scored in regulation for the Flames. They have won two straight and are 4-1-1 in their last six to improve to 12-13-2.
Johnson made 26 saves for his second straight victory and fifth in his last six starts.
Chris Stewart and Mikko Koivu scored for Minnesota, and Dubnyk made 30 saves The Wild are 0-1-2 in their last three to drop to 11-8-4.
