Evangel Christian wins Division I state championship

Forcing three first-half turnovers, the Evangel Christian Academy Eagles defeated the Scotlandville Hornets 38-6 for the Louisiana High School Athletic Association Division I state championship in a game that ended early Saturday morning at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
The championship for the Eagles (12-2) is the 14th in school history for Evangel, second only in Louisiana prep history to John Curtis.
Scotlandville took the opening possession of the game, driving all the way to the Evangel 5-yard line, before Ardarius Washington intercepted Levi Lewis. Jarrick Bernard intercepted Lewis on the next possession for the Eagles.
Scoreless after the first quarter, Evangel got on the scoreboard on its first possession of the second quarter, driving 75 yards on 11 plays, culminating with a 1-yard touchdown run by quarterback Connor Curry to take a 7-0 lead.
Forcing a Scotlandville punt late in the second quarter, the Eagles took only two plays to take a 14-0 lead when Curry hit Josh Walker for a 36-yard pass and then hit Tanner Ash for a 9-yard scoring strike.
Curry hit Ash for a 62-yard touchdown on the first possession of the second half to push the Evangel lead to 21-0.
Scotlandville (12-1) was making its first trip to the state championship game.
