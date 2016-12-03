ABQ council member to introduce soccer, rape kit resolutions

Expect some moves by Albuquerque City Council member Dan Lewis on Monday.
The Republican says he wants to introduce a resolution to study the best location in the downtown area for a 10,000-seat soccer stadium.
Lewis says the stadium would be used by the Albuquerque Sol Football Club, which is seeking entry into the professional United Soccer League.
Lewis also wants to introduce a resolution that aims to eliminate the backlog of unprocessed sexual assault evidence kits. He says Albuquerque police currently have 800 evidence kits. The resolution would require the city to work with CNM to incentivize students into the forensic technology field.
The council will meet Monday afternoon.
Comments