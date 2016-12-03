No. 14 West Virginia beats Baylor 24-21 to get to 10 wins

Skyler Howard threw two touchdown passes and ran for another score, and No. 14 West Virginia held on for a 24-21 victory over Baylor on Saturday night in their Big 12 regular-season finale.
After the game, West Virginia athletic director Shane Lyons announced in a statement that coach Dana Holgorsen was given a five-year contract extension to 2021.
Justin Crawford rushed for 209 yards to help the Mountaineers (10-2, 7-2) to their first 10-win regular-season since 2007. They came from 11 points down in the first half to hand Baylor (6-6, 3-6) its sixth straight loss after a 6-0 start.
"I guess it's fitting that in a year where we battled and fight to get to 10 wins, we get to it in the hardest way possible," Holgorsen said.
Baylor held the momentum for nearly three quarters in the final regular-season game for acting coach Jim Grobe, but that changed on two plays.
Howard, having one of his worst games of the season, threw to Gary Jennings over the middle and he turned it into a 58-yard scoring play.
After Baylor got the ball back, Marvin Gross stripped quarterback Zach Smith, and Darrien Howard recovered for West Virginia. An unsportsmanlike penalty on Baylor gave the Mountaineers the ball at the Bears 6, and Howard scored on a 1-yard sneak on fourth down for a 24-14 lead.
Smith threw a 43-yard TD toss to Ishmael Zamora with 2:40 left in the game and the Bears got the ball back following a punt. But Smith was stripped of the ball on a pass attempt and Howard recovered at the Baylor 30 with 27 seconds left.
"I think we gave damn good effort," Smith said.
THE TAKEAWAY
Baylor: The heavy-underdog Bears led 14-3 midway through the second quarter but couldn't muster much on offense after that. A defense that had given up an average of 48 points and 576 yards during its losing streak held its own against West Virginia for much of the game.
"We actually played better today," Grobe said.
West Virginia: The Mountaineers had already clinched third place in the Big 12. Despite the final home game for 21 seniors, West Virginia was sluggish on a cold night. Howard completed 10 of 26 passes for a season-low 111 yards.
HOLGORSEN CONTRACT
Holgorsen's new five-year package is worth $18.6 million plus incentives.
Holgorsen, 45, earned $2.9 million this season, including a base salary of $250,000. The school says he'll earn $4 million plus incentives over the final year of the contract in 2021.
Holgorsen hadn't received a contract extension since signing a six-year deal in August 2012 after winning the Orange Bowl in his first season in 2011. His contract was set to expire next year.
CRAWFORD'S RUNNING
Crawford's second 200-plus-yard game of the season put him at 1,168 rushing yards for the season. He also had 331 yards in a loss to Oklahoma on Nov. 19.
He now has the 11th-highest single-season rushing total in school history.
It marked the first time West Virginia player had multiple 200-yard rushing games since 2006.
SQUANDERED CHANCES
West Virginia couldn't cash in on several other chances to score that would have made the game a rout.
After getting an interception on the game's opening drive, West Virginia turned the ball over on downs at the Baylor 22.
Mike Molina later missed two field goals. Shelton Gibson returned the second-half kickoff for a touchdown, but that was called back by a holding penalty on the Mountaineers.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
An unimpressive win against a struggling team shouldn't give West Virginia a reason to move up in the AP poll .
UP NEXT
Both teams find out their bowl destinations Sunday.
Comments